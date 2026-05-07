Fitch says Indian banks ready for RBI ECL rules

ECL trims Indian banks' ratios 0.3%-0.8%

Switching to ECL will mean Indian banks need to set aside a bit more money upfront, which could slightly lower their key capital ratio, by about 0.3% in 2027-28, or up to 0.8% if they spread it out over four years.

Still, Fitch is keeping its positive outlook on Indian banks because they're well-capitalized and can handle these changes without much trouble.