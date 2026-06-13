Fitment factor key as 8th Pay Commission revises central pay

Unions push 3-5 fitment factor

Think of it as a multiplier for your basic salary—the higher it is, the bigger your paycheck.

Last time (in 2016), the factor was set at 2.57 and bumped minimum pay to 18,000 rupees.

This time around, unions want it raised to anywhere between three and five or more (which would mean a serious jump), but experts say the commission could consider 2.64 since the government has to balance employees' hopes with its budget limits.

Final numbers aren't out yet: whatever gets decided will directly impact take-home salaries across the board.