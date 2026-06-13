Fitment factor key as 8th Pay Commission revises central pay
Big changes are coming for about 12.4 million central government employees and pensioners as the eighth Pay Commission gears up to revise salaries, pensions, and allowances.
The key thing everyone's watching is the "fitment factor," the number that decides how much basic pay will actually go up.
Recommendations are expected by mid-2027, but if all goes as planned, new pay scales could kick in from January 1, 2026.
Unions push 3-5 fitment factor
Think of it as a multiplier for your basic salary—the higher it is, the bigger your paycheck.
Last time (in 2016), the factor was set at 2.57 and bumped minimum pay to 18,000 rupees.
This time around, unions want it raised to anywhere between three and five or more (which would mean a serious jump), but experts say the commission could consider 2.64 since the government has to balance employees' hopes with its budget limits.
Final numbers aren't out yet: whatever gets decided will directly impact take-home salaries across the board.