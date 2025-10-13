The company was last valued at $2.2 billion in May

Fitness tracking app Strava all set for an IPO

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:32 pm Oct 13, 202501:32 pm

What's the story

Strava, a leading fitness tracking app, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO). CEO Michael Martin told the Financial Times that the San Francisco-based company intends to go public "at some point," with an eye on raising capital for future acquisitions. The company was last valued at $2.2 billion in May and is backed by Sequoia Capital, TCV, and Jackson Square Ventures.