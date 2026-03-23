Fitness startup Cultfit raises $47 million at $1.45 billion valuation
Cultfit, the fitness startup known for its mix of online and offline workouts, just bagged $47 million from Singapore's Temasek, bumping its valuation up to $1.45 billion.
With this round, Temasek now owns nearly 12% of the company.
Cultfit offers everything from group classes to personal training
Started in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, Cultfit offers everything from group classes and personal training to gym partnerships and live-at-home sessions, basically making fitness more accessible whether you're at home or on the go.
Cultfit has raised more than $650 million so far
Cultfit has raised more than $650 million from investors including Zomato and Tata Digital.
Its revenue jumped 31% last year to ₹1,216 crore, and the recent private funding is expected to be the company's final private capital raise before an IPO that would value the company at about $2 billion (while planning to raise roughly ₹2,500 crore / about $300 million).
The team is now more than 1,800 strong as of April 2024.