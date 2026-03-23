Fitness startup Cultfit raises $47 million at $1.45 billion valuation

Started in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, Cultfit offers everything from group classes and personal training to gym partnerships and live-at-home sessions, basically making fitness more accessible whether you're at home or on the go.

Cultfit has raised more than $650 million so far

Cultfit has raised more than $650 million from investors including Zomato and Tata Digital.

Its revenue jumped 31% last year to ₹1,216 crore, and the recent private funding is expected to be the company's final private capital raise before an IPO that would value the company at about $2 billion (while planning to raise roughly ₹2,500 crore / about $300 million).

The team is now more than 1,800 strong as of April 2024.