Five IIT Madras deep tech startups aim for US market
Five deep-tech startups from IIT Madras are gearing up to enter the US market after their trip to the SelectUSA Investment Summit.
Covering everything from electric planes and AI to immersive tech and sustainability, these teams are looking to connect with investors, land partnerships, and work with state administrations, with support from the IIT Madras Global Research Foundation.
ePlane $1B+ air ambulance order commitment
The ePlane Company has an order commitment for 788 air ambulances worth over $1 billion and is eyeing a US launch once certifications are done.
Atri AI plans to invest around $2 million over the next two to three years to build engineering, sales and technical operations teams in the US
Satori XR has already opened its US headquarters in Michigan.
Greenvironment.ai is exploring pilot projects and partnerships across commercial real estate, manufacturing, healthcare and utilities in the US market, and Zerowatt is exploring overseas opportunities and targeting industrial customers looking to reduce energy costs and improve efficiency.