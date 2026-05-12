Five IIT Madras deep tech startups aim for US market

ePlane $1B+ air ambulance order commitment

The ePlane Company has an order commitment for 788 air ambulances worth over $1 billion and is eyeing a US launch once certifications are done.

Atri AI plans to invest around $2 million over the next two to three years to build engineering, sales and technical operations teams in the US

Satori XR has already opened its US headquarters in Michigan.

Greenvironment.ai is exploring pilot projects and partnerships across commercial real estate, manufacturing, healthcare and utilities in the US market, and Zerowatt is exploring overseas opportunities and targeting industrial customers looking to reduce energy costs and improve efficiency.