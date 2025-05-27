You're probably making these 5 personal finance mistakes
What's the story
Managing personal finances has become the need of the hour for anyone aspiring for financial stability and growth.
While there are many tricks to improve one's financial health, knowing what not to do is just as essential.
Avoiding the common pitfalls can spare you the stress and financial set back.
Here are five timeless don'ts in personal finance management to keep you on track.
Credit card caution
Don't overspend on credit cards
Though credit cards provide convenience, they can also lead to overspending if you are not careful.
Avoid spending beyond what you can afford to pay off every month.
Running up credit card bills can lead to hefty interest payments, making it hard to manage finances properly.
Always try to pay off the full balance every month and only use credit cards for planned purchases.
Emergency fund importance
Avoid neglecting an emergency fund
An emergency fund serves as a financial cushion when life throws you a curveball, be it a medical emergency or job loss.
Skipping this fund may force you to take loans or swipe your credit cards, which could further sink you in the financial hole.
Ideally, try saving at least three to six months' worth of living expenses in an easily accessible account.
Budgeting essentials
Don't ignore budgeting basics
Budgeting is the most basic thing about managing one's finances and should never be ignored.
Without a budget, tracking income and expenses becomes difficult, which can lead to overspending or not saving enough.
Prepare a realistic budget that takes into account all essential expenses and gives you a little room for savings and discretionary spending.
Investment prudence
Avoid making impulsive investments
Investments should be made after due consideration and not in the spur of the moment, just because everyone is doing it or it's trending.
Carry out proper research before investing in any asset class and see if it matches your risk appetite and long-term goals.
Investing in multiple sectors can also help manage risks emerging from market fluctuations.
Retirement readiness
Don't overlook retirement planning
Retirement planning is something most youngsters tend to ignore, assuming they have enough time ahead.
However, starting early offers huge benefits owing to compound interest over the years.
Contribute regularly toward retirement accounts like National Pension Scheme. Also, avail employer matching programs if you have, ensuring financial security in future when you retire from active work life.