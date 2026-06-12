Flair Writing targets mid-teen growth, 18% margins, raises prices 5%

MD Vimalchand Rathod confident, Maped partnership

Managing Director Vimalchand Rathod says he's confident about hitting their targets, even with these changes.

Flair has also teamed up with French brand Maped to expand its product lineup in India and abroad.

As for rival Doms buying Reynolds, Flair isn't too worried. They say Reynolds hasn't been a big part of their business for years.