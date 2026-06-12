Flair Writing targets mid-teen growth, 18% margins, raises prices 5%
Business
Flair Writing Industries is aiming for solid mid-teen revenue growth in 2026-27, hoping to match last year's 18% operating margins.
With raw material costs climbing, they've bumped up prices by 5% on some products and trimmed discounts to keep things steady.
MD Vimalchand Rathod confident, Maped partnership
Managing Director Vimalchand Rathod says he's confident about hitting their targets, even with these changes.
Flair has also teamed up with French brand Maped to expand its product lineup in India and abroad.
As for rival Doms buying Reynolds, Flair isn't too worried. They say Reynolds hasn't been a big part of their business for years.