Flexible office spaces in India to almost double by 2030

Flexible office spaces in India are about to get a major upgrade, nearly doubling from 90 million square feet in 2026 to around 170 to 180 million square feet by 2030.

This big jump is thanks to more companies and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) choosing flexible setups over traditional offices.

By 2030, these workspaces could make up a third of all top-grade office leasing, up from just a quarter today.