Flexible office spaces in India to almost double by 2030
Flexible office spaces in India are about to get a major upgrade, nearly doubling from 90 million square feet in 2026 to around 170 to 180 million square feet by 2030.
This big jump is thanks to more companies and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) choosing flexible setups over traditional offices.
By 2030, these workspaces could make up a third of all top-grade office leasing, up from just a quarter today.
Indian enterprise clients dominate flex space
Most of this demand is coming from enterprise clients (think tech, banking, and GCCs) who now make up as much as 85% of the market for flex spaces.
Since 2021, enterprise seat bookings have grown fast (about 33% yearly), and they're set to climb even higher soon.
Plus, it's not just big cities getting in on the action: Tier II and III cities are expected to see flex space expand to about 25 million square feet, showing that flexible work is catching on everywhere, not just in metros.