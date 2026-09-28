Flipkart, Amazon expand mini-warehouses in India toward the 1,000 mark
Flipkart is broadly approaching the 1,000-store mark, while Amazon could potentially reach it by the festive season across India.
These mini-warehouses are popping up in cities so your orders can get to you faster.
Jignanshu Gor, Director & Senior Research Analyst at Bernstein thinks this will help them cover more areas and focus on actually making money from each order, not just chasing more customers.
Blinkit leads amid cooling price wars
With Amazon and Flipkart ramping up, the quick-commerce game is changing.
Blinkit still leads in order volume, but price wars are cooling off as companies like Swiggy cut back on discounts and Zepto pushes its membership club.
Gor expects that as these e-commerce giants scale up, they'll shift even more toward profitability instead of just racking up new users.