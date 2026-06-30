Flipkart-backed super.money uses UPI to build long-term user connections
Business
Indian fintechs are taking the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) way beyond simple money transfers.
Now, apps like Flipkart-backed super.money are using it as a launchpad for lending, shopping, and other financial services.
Founder Prakash Sikaria says the company's goal is to use everyday UPI interactions to build real, long-term connections with users.
super.money targets Gen Z, builds credit
Super.money's strategy is all about engaging Gen Z (over 75% of its users) who want easy, digital-first financial tools.
About 40-45% of their customers are new to formal credit.
Instead of chasing big transaction numbers, fintechs now focus on things like credit cards and rewards to actually help young people start building good money habits and boost their credit scores.