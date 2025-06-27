Flipkart is using videos, livestreams to boost sales

Walmart-backed Flipkart is leveraging social videos and livestreams to win over young Indian consumers. The e-commerce giant's senior director, Neha Agrahari, told Bloomberg News that using videos to showcase and sell products is one of their key strategies. The move comes as part of Flipkart's effort to stand out from competitors like Amazon and Reliance Industries in India's booming e-retail market.

User interaction 200 million users engaged with videos on Flipkart In the first half of 2025, around 200 million users engaged with videos on Flipkart while shopping. This is a massive jump from just 75 million a year ago. Agrahari said that "users prefer to watch a video and make a decision," which makes video commerce an obvious direction for the company.

Product promotion Video offerings on Flipkart app Flipkart introduced video offerings on its app around 18 months ago, covering everything from sunscreen to gadgets. The platform also hosts livestreams to answer buyers' questions about products in real-time and let shoppers interact with influencers. This strategy is similar to trends seen in China and other Asian markets, where top retailers promote items through live videos with the help of influencers.

Sales boost What categories are driving sales? Agrahari revealed that video-led shopping is driving sales in fashion, beauty, personal care, and home decor categories. The next step for Flipkart is to expand this strategy to electronics and fitness-related content. The company is also setting up physical studios in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to provide a "seamless" shooting and editing experience for its video creators.