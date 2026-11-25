Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy likely to resign: Report
What's the story
Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the Group CEO of Walmart-owned Flipkart, is likely to resign in the coming weeks, according to Moneycontrol. This marks the end of his decade-long association with one of India's most successful homegrown internet companies. His exit would present a major transition for Flipkart, which he has led through intense competition and strategic shifts in India's e-commerce market.
Company response
Emergency town hall meeting called by Flipkart
In light of the speculation surrounding Krishnamurthy's possible departure, Flipkart has called for an emergency town hall meeting.
The company was founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, but Krishnamurthy took over after their exit post Walmart's acquisition.
He has since been credited with restoring stability and sharpening execution at Flipkart amid competition from Amazon and Meesho.
Future strategies
Krishnamurthy was preparing Flipkart for expansion into new categories
Krishnamurthy has been preparing to expand into new categories like food delivery and products/services targeting Gen Z consumers. He has also been focusing on its quick commerce offering, Minutes.
This service competes with Amazon, Eternal's Blinkit, Swiggy's Instamart, and Zepto.
However, despite these plans, the exact reasons behind his exit remain unclear at this point in time.
Internal issues
Challenges facing Flipkart amid potential leadership change
Krishnamurthy's possible exit comes at a difficult time for Flipkart, which has been facing a number of internal and strategic challenges.
These include an uncertain IPO timeline, a string of senior-level exits, and employee dissatisfaction over their ESOPs' liquidity.
Notably, Walmart is yet to decide on the timeline for listing Flipkart.
This uncertainty has frustrated current and former employees who were hoping to unlock their ESOPs' value through a public listing.
Career highlights
Krishnamurthy's journey with Flipkart and his past experience
Krishnamurthy was appointed CEO of Flipkart in January 2017 and became group CEO of the Flipkart Group in 2018. He had also served as interim CFO in 2013.
Before joining Flipkart, he was Managing Director at Tiger Global Management, the company's largest investor.
Known as KK among his peers, Krishnamurthy has been instrumental in shaping Flipkart's journey under Walmart's ownership.