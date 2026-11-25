Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy quits
What's the story
Flipkart has confirmed that CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy will step down after more than 11 years at the Walmart-owned e-commerce company. Chief Product and Technology Officer Balaji Thiagarajan and the Flipkart board will lead the company on an interim basis while a permanent successor is appointed in the coming weeks. Krishnamurthy's last day is December 4. His exit marks a major transition for Flipkart, which he has led through intense competition and strategic shifts in India's e-commerce market.
Company response
'Proud of the scale of the business we have built'
"It has been a privilege to be part of Flipkart's journey. I am proud of the scale of the business we have built, but equally proud of how we have built it. Strong ethics, integrity and high standards of governance have been central to Flipkart's growth," said Krishnamurthy.
"Our team has helped change how millions of Indians shop, expanding choice and creating opportunities for sellers, entrepreneurs and businesses across the country."
Future strategies
Krishnamurthy was preparing Flipkart for expansion into new categories
Krishnamurthy has been preparing to expand into new categories like food delivery and products/services targeting Gen Z consumers. He has also been focusing on its quick commerce offering, Minutes.
This service competes with Amazon, Eternal's Blinkit, Swiggy's Instamart, and Zepto.
However, despite these plans, the exact reasons behind his exit remain unclear at this point in time.
Internal issues
Challenges facing Flipkart amid potential leadership change
Krishnamurthy's exit comes at a difficult time for Flipkart, which has been facing a number of internal and strategic challenges.
These include an uncertain IPO timeline, a string of senior-level exits, and employee dissatisfaction over their ESOPs' liquidity.
Notably, Walmart is yet to decide on the timeline for listing Flipkart.
This uncertainty has frustrated current and former employees who were hoping to unlock their ESOPs' value through a public listing.
Career highlights
Krishnamurthy's journey with Flipkart and his past experience
Krishnamurthy was appointed CEO of Flipkart in January 2017 and became group CEO of the Flipkart Group in 2018. He had also served as interim CFO in 2013.
Before joining Flipkart, he was Managing Director at Tiger Global Management, the company's largest investor.
Known as KK among his peers, Krishnamurthy has been instrumental in shaping Flipkart's journey under Walmart's ownership.