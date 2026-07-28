Flipkart trims stake in Shadowfax

In a separate filing, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund revealed that it has increased its holding in Shadowfax to 8.56% after acquiring shares between February and July.

The fund's net acquisition of 2.03 crore equity shares during this period raised its holding from 5.15% to the current figure of 8.56%.

On a diluted basis, the shareholding rose from 4.99% to the current stake of 8.39%.