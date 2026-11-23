Flipkart doubles last mile EV fleet to 42,000 under EV100
Flipkart just doubled its last-mile electric vehicle fleet, from over 20,000 in 2025 to 42,000, in only one year.
Most of these are electric two-wheelers zipping around for Flipkart Minutes and operate across the rest of its delivery network.
It is all part of Flipkart's bigger goal: running a fully electric delivery fleet by 2030 under the EV100 program.
Delivery partners: 59% cite cost savings
The biggest jump in EVs happened in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai.
Flipkart also checked in with more than 9,400 of its delivery partners (Wishmasters) and found that those who have tried one are way more likely to make the switch, with 59% citing cost savings as a key motivation.
But there is still work to do: many say better charging options and financial support such as easy loans would help them go electric even faster.