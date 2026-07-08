Flipkart drops commission on all fashion products

Tech integration

AI-powered tools for trend analytics and catalog management

Along with the policy change, Flipkart is also offering its sellers access to AI-powered demand insights, trend analytics, and catalog management tools through its seller dashboard. This will help them respond more quickly to changing consumer preferences and broaden their product offerings. Kapil Thirani, Vice President of Flipkart Fashion, said this move is a long-term investment in their sellers enabling them to invest confidently in innovation and brand building.