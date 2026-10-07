Flipkart early leaders ask Walmart to buy vested ESOPs
Business
Some of Flipkart's early leaders, including Mukesh Bansal and Sanjay Baweja, have asked Walmart to buy their vested ESOPs.
They're frustrated that Flipkart's IPO keeps getting delayed, leaving them unable to cash in their vested stock options, while current employees recently got a partial buyback of stock options.
The ex-execs say they've been waiting over a decade for this payout.
Ex-Flipkart execs seek equal ESOP exit
These former execs want the same chance to cash out as current staff and early investors, since their ESOPs make up a big part of what they earned at Flipkart.
They've asked Walmart for a proper exit strategy that actually recognizes what they contributed to the company.
Walmart says it's looking into their concerns.