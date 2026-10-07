Flipkart early leaders ask Walmart to buy vested ESOPs

Some of Flipkart's early leaders, including Mukesh Bansal and Sanjay Baweja, have asked Walmart to buy their vested ESOPs.

They're frustrated that Flipkart's IPO keeps getting delayed, leaving them unable to cash in their vested stock options, while current employees recently got a partial buyback of stock options.

The ex-execs say they've been waiting over a decade for this payout.