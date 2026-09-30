Why employee morale at Flipkart is down
What's the story
Flipkart, the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant, is facing a major leadership crisis as several top executives have resigned in recent months. This comes as the company is still working on its plans and timeline for a potential initial public offering (IPO). According to Moneycontrol, at least 10 senior-level executives have left the company in recent months. These include Manikandan Rengaswamy (VP-IT) and Nishitkumar Mehta (VP-Enterprise Business Solutions).
Morale dip
Employees are now looking for more clarity
The uncertainty surrounding Flipkart's IPO has led to a dip in employee morale, especially among those who were hoping for a liquidity event.
This would have unlocked millions of dollars worth of wealth.
Employees are now looking for more clarity on when they can realize the value of their equity.
The lack of communication about the potential timeline has become a source of frustration for many at the company.
Rival comparisons
Rival companies adding pressure on Flipkart
The delay in Flipkart's IPO has also led to comparisons with its rivals, who have gone public and provided liquidity to their employees.
These include companies like Meesho (went public in 2025) and Swiggy (2024).
This has made the wait for a Flipkart listing even more difficult for its employees, many of whom have been with the company since its early days.
Success stories
Former employees have also benefited from the IPO boom
Groww, founded by former Flipkart employees, has also raced toward the public markets. Meanwhile, Swiggy's successful IPO in 2024 gave its employees a chance to monetize their paper wealth. At least 500 Swiggy employees became millionaires after the listing.
Wealth creation
Flipkart has conducted several ESOP buybacks
Despite the IPO uncertainty, Flipkart has conducted several ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) buyback events since 2017.
The company has created over $1.5 billion in value for its employees through these exercises.
However, many employees are still waiting for a major payday that would allow them to monetize their equity at a certain valuation.