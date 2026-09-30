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Why employee morale at Flipkart is down
Flipkart is reportedly delaying its IPO

Why employee morale at Flipkart is down

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 30, 2026
07:42 pm
What's the story

Flipkart, the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant, is facing a major leadership crisis as several top executives have resigned in recent months. This comes as the company is still working on its plans and timeline for a potential initial public offering (IPO). According to Moneycontrol, at least 10 senior-level executives have left the company in recent months. These include Manikandan Rengaswamy (VP-IT) and Nishitkumar Mehta (VP-Enterprise Business Solutions).

Morale dip

Employees are now looking for more clarity

The uncertainty surrounding Flipkart's IPO has led to a dip in employee morale, especially among those who were hoping for a liquidity event.

This would have unlocked millions of dollars worth of wealth.

Employees are now looking for more clarity on when they can realize the value of their equity.

The lack of communication about the potential timeline has become a source of frustration for many at the company.

Rival comparisons

Rival companies adding pressure on Flipkart

The delay in Flipkart's IPO has also led to comparisons with its rivals, who have gone public and provided liquidity to their employees.

These include companies like Meesho (went public in 2025) and Swiggy (2024).

This has made the wait for a Flipkart listing even more difficult for its employees, many of whom have been with the company since its early days.

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Success stories

Former employees have also benefited from the IPO boom

Groww, founded by former Flipkart employees, has also raced toward the public markets. Meanwhile, Swiggy's successful IPO in 2024 gave its employees a chance to monetize their paper wealth. At least 500 Swiggy employees became millionaires after the listing.

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Wealth creation

Flipkart has conducted several ESOP buybacks

Despite the IPO uncertainty, Flipkart has conducted several ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) buyback events since 2017.

The company has created over $1.5 billion in value for its employees through these exercises.

However, many employees are still waiting for a major payday that would allow them to monetize their equity at a certain valuation.

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