Flipkart gears up for IPO with fresh leadership moves Business Jan 28, 2026

Flipkart is bringing in new leaders—Jason Chappel as VP & Group Controller, and Amer Hussain as VP of Supply Chain for Grocery and Minutes—to boost its management team ahead of a much-anticipated IPO.

The hires are part of Flipkart's push to tighten financial controls and upgrade supply chain operations as it prepares to go public.