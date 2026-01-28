Flipkart gears up for IPO with fresh leadership moves
Flipkart is bringing in new leaders—Jason Chappel as VP & Group Controller, and Amer Hussain as VP of Supply Chain for Grocery and Minutes—to boost its management team ahead of a much-anticipated IPO.
The hires are part of Flipkart's push to tighten financial controls and upgrade supply chain operations as it prepares to go public.
Who are the new faces?
Jason Chappel, with over 20 years at places like Walmart, will handle accounting and financial reporting and will be based in Bengaluru.
Amer Hussain brings over 25 years' experience from brands like Coca-Cola and Reliance Consumer; he'll focus on scaling up grocery delivery and quick commerce logistics.
Part of a bigger governance makeover
These appointments follow other recent leadership changes at Flipkart, including Jane Duke joining as Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer earlier this month from Tyson Foods, and former Meta exec Dan Neary coming on board.
It's all about making sure Flipkart is ready—inside and out—for life as a public company.