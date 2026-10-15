Flipkart Group posts 18% FY2026 revenue rise to ₹1.46L/cr

The group (which includes Flipkart, Myntra, and Cleartrip) saw big wins like a 31% boost in ad revenue and a 23% rise in gross margins from better unit economics.

Adjusted EBITDA went up by ₹1,500 crore, with operating margin improving too.

Still, net loss only shrank by ₹178 crore because of higher finance costs, the derecognition of deferred tax assets recognized in earlier periods, and certain one-off exceptional items.

Flipkart says it's best to look at its full group numbers since all its platforms share tech and supply chains.