Flipkart Group posts 18% FY2026 revenue rise to ₹1.46L/cr
Flipkart Group just posted an 18% jump in revenue for FY2026, hitting ₹1.46 lakh crore, while also cutting its adjusted operating loss by ₹1,600 crore.
This marks a solid step forward after the company's move back to India and comes thanks to smarter margins and tighter cost control.
Flipkart Group adjusted EBITDA up ₹1,500cr
The group (which includes Flipkart, Myntra, and Cleartrip) saw big wins like a 31% boost in ad revenue and a 23% rise in gross margins from better unit economics.
Adjusted EBITDA went up by ₹1,500 crore, with operating margin improving too.
Still, net loss only shrank by ₹178 crore because of higher finance costs, the derecognition of deferred tax assets recognized in earlier periods, and certain one-off exceptional items.
Flipkart says it's best to look at its full group numbers since all its platforms share tech and supply chains.