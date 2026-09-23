Flipkart Instamart partners with Yulu and Yuma Energy in Bengaluru
Business
Instamart, Flipkart's quick-delivery arm, is stepping up its green game by partnering with Yulu and Yuma Energy to make electric vehicles the go-to for last-mile deliveries.
They are kicking things off in Bengaluru, setting up battery-swapping stations near their micro-fulfillment centers to help delivery partners spend less time charging and more time on the move.
Yulu cashback and sub-2 minutes swaps
Delivery partners using Yulu e-bikes get rental cashback, making EVs easier on the wallet.
Plus, with over 2,000 battery-swapping units operated by Yuma Energy (where swaps take under 2 minutes), delivery folks can save up to 1 hour a day and cut down on gasoline use.
It is all about making sustainable deliveries smoother and more affordable.