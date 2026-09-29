Flipkart launches Flipkart Minutes app for 10-minute deliveries in India
Business
Flipkart, owned by Walmart, just dropped a new app, Flipkart Minutes, focused on super-fast deliveries in India's quick-commerce scene.
Available for Android users, the app promises groceries and essentials at your door in 10 minutes, powered by a network of more than 1,000 dark stores across more than 120 cities.
Flipkart Minutes offers essentials with discounts
From fresh fruits and snacks to electronics and home supplies, Flipkart Minutes covers daily needs and those last-minute cravings (think flowers or chocolates).
The app is lightweight and built for speed, with discounts across categories to make quick shopping even more appealing.