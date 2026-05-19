Flipkart leads India's online shopping, 50%-60% GMV, adds 8.5 million users
Business
Flipkart is holding strong as the leader in India's online shopping world, grabbing 50% to 60% of the market's gross merchandise value.
According to a recent report, it added 8.5 million weekly active users in the week of May 4, 2026, outperforming competitors thanks to more shoppers picking high-value items and coming back for repeat purchases.
Flipkart gains 26.8 million YTD weekly actives
This year, Flipkart has brought in 26.8 million year-to-date gain in weekly active users—much more than Amazon's 6.6 million.
Its dominance in categories like smartphones and electronics gives it a market share of about 63% to 64%.
With over 150 million products across more than 80 categories and support for around 450,000 sellers, Flipkart's reach is tough to beat.