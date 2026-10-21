Flipkart logs highest daily users during Big Billion Days kickoff
India's 2026 festive e-commerce season is off to a lively start.
Flipkart just hit its highest-ever daily users on day one of the Big Billion Days sale, while Meesho and Amazon also saw strong early action.
The vibe is upbeat for online shopping this year, according to a Bank of America report based on Sensor Tower data.
Nonmetro and 1st-time buyers drive demand
A big chunk of the buzz is coming from nonmetro cities and first-time buyers: Flipkart got 34% more new customers, with nearly 60% of demand outside metros.
Myntra's monthly users jumped to 93 million, up 8% from last year, and daily users spiked by 40%.
Meanwhile, Blinkit's quick delivery service kept growing too, with a huge 53% rise in monthly active users, as retail credit, including EMI, also supported festive demand across platforms.