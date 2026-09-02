Flipkart loses 2 more VPs
What's the story
Walmart-backed e-commerce giant Flipkart has witnessed another round of senior-level exits, with two Vice Presidents (VPs) resigning from their positions. The latest to leave the company are Prathyusha Agarwal, VP and head of strategy, and Aakriti Chandra, VP overseeing talent recruitment for businesses such as Minutes, Ekart and Customer Experience. Their exit takes the total number of senior leadership departures at Flipkart to at least four in the past 10 days or so.
Tenure details
Agarwal has been with Flipkart for over 2 years
Agarwal, who was previously the Chief Business Officer at BYJU'S, has been with Flipkart for over two years. She had earlier headed Shopsy, Flipkart's social commerce platform.
Meanwhile, Chandra joined Flipkart around six years ago after a 17-year stint at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).
The departures come barely 10 days after Gunjan Bhartia and Amer Hussain resigned from their positions as senior vice president of business finance and vice president of supply chain for Grocery and Minutes, respectively.
IPO impact
Exits come amid pressure on Flipkart over IPO timeline
The recent exits come as Flipkart is under pressure over its IPO timeline. There are talks of delaying the listing plans further, as Walmart pushes for profitability.
The company has also seen other senior-level changes in recent months, including the departure of Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha and Flipkart Group CFO Sriram Venkatraman.
Despite these changes, Flipkart continues to invest in new growth areas such as its quick-commerce business Minutes and food delivery services.