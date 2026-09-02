Flipkart loses 2 more VPs

Agarwal, who was previously the Chief Business Officer at BYJU'S, has been with Flipkart for over two years. She had earlier headed Shopsy, Flipkart's social commerce platform.

Meanwhile, Chandra joined Flipkart around six years ago after a 17-year stint at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).

The departures come barely 10 days after Gunjan Bhartia and Amer Hussain resigned from their positions as senior vice president of business finance and vice president of supply chain for Grocery and Minutes, respectively.