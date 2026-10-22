Flipkart loses 3 more VPs amid IPO timeline uncertainty
Business
Flipkart is losing key leaders fast: three more vice presidents just quit, making it at least 14 top executives gone over the past year or so.
The timing isn't great: employees are already frustrated by the lack of clarity around Flipkart's much-awaited IPO timeline, with many feeling left in the dark about when they'll get to cash out their stock options.
Mishra, Sachan and Chopra exit Flipkart
Kanchan Mishra (VP, smartphones), Amit Sachan (VP, Product and Tech), and Kamal Chopra (VP, Corporate Tax) have all moved on after years at Flipkart.
With no clear IPO date and rivals like Meesho and Swiggy already going public, staff are jumping ship for better pay and faster rewards elsewhere.