Flipkart Minutes achieves 25-fold growth in smaller cities this year
Business
Flipkart Minutes, Flipkart's quick-commerce arm, just saw a massive 25-fold jump in tier-two and smaller cities this year.
Kunal Gupta, senior vice president and head of Flipkart Minutes, says people outside metropolitan areas are really embracing fast delivery and loving the convenience that comes with it.
Flipkart minutes plans 1,200 micro-fulfillment centers
To keep up with this momentum, Flipkart Minutes plans to surpass 1,200 micro-fulfillment centers by the end of this month.
Its strategy covers both big and small cities so more people can get quick and efficient delivery services wherever they are, making everyday shopping easier for everyone.