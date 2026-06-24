Flipkart Minutes hits 1,000 centers, aims for 1,500 centers soon Business Jun 24, 2026

Flipkart Minutes just reached 1,000 fulfillment centers across 130 cities in less than two years, pretty impressive for a quick commerce arm.

Backed by Walmart, it's planning to ramp up fast and hit 1,500 centers in 180-plus cities in the coming months, adding about 100 new stores every month.

Most of this growth is happening in tier-two and tier-three cities where people tend to spend more per order.