Flipkart Minutes hits 1,000 centers, aims for 1,500 centers soon
Business
Flipkart Minutes just reached 1,000 fulfillment centers across 130 cities in less than two years, pretty impressive for a quick commerce arm.
Backed by Walmart, it's planning to ramp up fast and hit 1,500 centers in 180-plus cities in the coming months, adding about 100 new stores every month.
Most of this growth is happening in tier-two and tier-three cities where people tend to spend more per order.
Flipkart Minutes offers groceries and electronics
With a huge user base (230 to 250 million annual active customers), Flipkart Minutes stands out from Blinkit and Zepto by offering not just groceries but also electronics and mobile phones.
Larger stores can stock up to 20,000 items, so whether you need daily essentials or gadgets delivered quickly, it's got you covered.