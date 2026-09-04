Flipkart Minutes nears Blinkit average order value, leads with mobiles
Flipkart's quick-commerce service, Minutes, is nearly matching Blinkit's average net order value: ₹500 to ₹530 for Minutes versus ₹518 for Blinkit (excluding mobile phones).
If you count mobile phone purchases, Minutes actually pulls ahead. This shows Flipkart's stronghold on electronics and mobiles.
Minutes expands to 1,000+ dark stores
Minutes now operates more than 1,000 dark stores across 120-130 cities, handling 800 to 1,000 orders a day per store, and mature stores hit even higher numbers.
Flipkart keeps expanding what you can buy on Minutes: fresh category, beauty, personal care, and other immediate-use categories are joining the lineup.
Blinkit leads users, minutes ad comparable
While Blinkit still leads in user numbers and growth rate (with a 38% share of tracked monthly active users), Flipkart's advertising revenue from Minutes is broadly comparable with other leading quick-commerce platforms.
As more stores mature, financial performance is expected to improve.