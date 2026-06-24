Flipkart Minutes opens 1,000 dark stores to expand outside metros

Flipkart Minutes taps existing grocery facilities

Instead of building new stores from scratch, Flipkart Minutes is tapping into existing grocery facilities to move fast and keep costs down.

They're adding more than 100 new stores every month.

Rivals like Blinkit and Zepto are doubling down on metro densification. The team says planned shopping in these towns is driving demand, making Flipkart Minutes a strong contender for mass-market retail beyond just urban convenience.