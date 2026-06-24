Flipkart Minutes opens 1,000 dark stores to expand outside metros
Flipkart Minutes, Flipkart's speedy grocery service, is shifting gears and rolling out big expansion plans for tier two and tier three cities.
With 1,000 dark stores opening this week (and a goal of hitting 1,500 by 2026), they're already in more than 130 cities (mostly outside metro areas).
Turns out, folks in smaller towns buy bigger grocery baskets thanks to a focus on value shopping and larger household grocery budgets.
Flipkart Minutes taps existing grocery facilities
Instead of building new stores from scratch, Flipkart Minutes is tapping into existing grocery facilities to move fast and keep costs down.
They're adding more than 100 new stores every month.
Rivals like Blinkit and Zepto are doubling down on metro densification. The team says planned shopping in these towns is driving demand, making Flipkart Minutes a strong contender for mass-market retail beyond just urban convenience.