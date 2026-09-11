Flipkart minutes to hit over 1,200 micro-fulfillment centers this month

Gen Z users make up nearly 45% of all transactions on Flipkart Minutes, and Tier II cities have seen a massive jump in customers, growing nearly 25 times year-on-year.

The platform now leads rivals like Swiggy Instamart in dark-store count and pincode coverage across the top 10 cities.

With demand rising for beauty and pet products (not just groceries), Flipkart Minutes is testing a stand-alone app and expanding its own brands to keep up.

As Kunal Gupta puts it, "Profit is a function of scale. We have grown four times in the last one year. We want a healthy progressive journey. There is a clear line of sight of profit, otherwise we would not have opened so many stores,"