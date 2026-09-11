Flipkart minutes to hit over 1,200 micro-fulfillment centers this month
Flipkart Minutes, Flipkart's speedy delivery service, is growing fast and chasing profitability.
In just two years, it's present in more than 150 cities and will have over 1,200 micro-fulfillment centers by the end of this month.
By December 2026, it plans to hit 1,500 centers, adding about 100 new sites every month.
Nearly 45% of Flipkart minutes transactions
Gen Z users make up nearly 45% of all transactions on Flipkart Minutes, and Tier II cities have seen a massive jump in customers, growing nearly 25 times year-on-year.
The platform now leads rivals like Swiggy Instamart in dark-store count and pincode coverage across the top 10 cities.
With demand rising for beauty and pet products (not just groceries), Flipkart Minutes is testing a stand-alone app and expanding its own brands to keep up.
As Kunal Gupta puts it, "Profit is a function of scale. We have grown four times in the last one year. We want a healthy progressive journey. There is a clear line of sight of profit, otherwise we would not have opened so many stores,"