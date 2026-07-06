Flipkart named among India's top 5 workplaces in 2026
Business
Flipkart just landed a spot among India's Top five Best Companies to Work For in 2026, according to Great Places to Work.
It's the only Indian-origin company on the list, and credits its "people first" approach: think continuous learning, internal mobility, and policies that actually grow with what employees want.
Flipkart prioritizes upskilling and flexible policies
Flipkart is big on helping employees upskill through structured learning programs and online platforms.
Its flexible policies support work-life balance and caregiving needs, making it easier for people to manage life outside work too.
Leaders like Pooja A. and Anmol Sikka say the trust-based culture lets employees really own their growth, so it's not surprising many choose to return after leaving.