Flipkart names legal and corporate development VPs ahead IPO
Flipkart just announced two key hires: Sharayu Jadhav is now vice president of legal, and Varun Gupta steps in as vice president of corporate development.
Jadhav, who has worked with Acko and Razorpay before, will handle everything from marketplace rules to data privacy.
Gupta, who has nearly two decades of experience in corporate development and investment banking and joins from Reliance, will focus on investments and partnerships.
All this comes as Flipkart gets ready for its much-anticipated initial public offering.
Hires aim to strengthen Flipkart leadership
These appointments are part of Flipkart's plan to strengthen its leadership team before going public.
Jadhav actually returns to Flipkart after handling legal work at Myntra and the wholesale division, so she knows the ropes.
Gupta's experience should help steer the company's growth moves and big deals.
With recent hires in supply chain and human resources too, it looks like Flipkart is making sure it has all bases covered ahead of its big market debut.