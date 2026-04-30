Flipkart names legal and corporate development VPs ahead IPO Business Apr 30, 2026

Flipkart just announced two key hires: Sharayu Jadhav is now vice president of legal, and Varun Gupta steps in as vice president of corporate development.

Jadhav, who has worked with Acko and Razorpay before, will handle everything from marketplace rules to data privacy.

Gupta, who has nearly two decades of experience in corporate development and investment banking and joins from Reliance, will focus on investments and partnerships.

All this comes as Flipkart gets ready for its much-anticipated initial public offering.