Flipkart opens Ekart logistics network to businesses across India
What's the story
Ekart, the supply chain arm of Flipkart Group, has opened its pan-India logistics network for external businesses. The move is aimed at serving micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies. The expansion is being driven through a new franchise model and dedicated warehousing capabilities across India.
Expansion strategy
Ekart's franchise model
Under the new franchise model, Ekart has opened over 300 outlets in Surat, Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.
The company plans to take this number to over 1,000 by the end of 2026.
This will allow small businesses to route shipments through its national network without having to build their own logistics infrastructure.
Resource access
Access to dedicated warehousing space
External brands can now access over one million square feet of Ekart's dedicated warehousing space for end-to-end fulfillment.
The logistics provider is expanding capacity in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai to cut delivery turnaround times by bringing inventory closer to end customers.
Businesses will also get access to Ekart's tech stack comprising real-time shipment tracking and AI-powered address resolution.
Tech integration
AI for demand forecasting
Ekart is also deploying AI for demand forecasting to help brands optimize inventory placement.
Mani Bhushan, Chief Business Officer at Ekart, said that "over the past few years, thousands of retail, MSME, D2C and global brands have trusted Ekart's logistics network and technology to reliably scale their businesses across India."
He added that they are now expanding access to their network through this franchise model.
Network growth
Ekart's operational reach
Founded in 2009, Ekart operates over Grade-A warehouses across 20+ locations and deploys over 14,000 trucks daily.
The company delivers across more than 15,000 pincodes nationwide.
With this new move to open its logistics network for external businesses through a franchise model and dedicated warehousing capabilities, Ekart hopes to further expand its operational reach and service offerings.