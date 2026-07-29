Flipkart ordered to pay ₹38,990 after selling used Xiaomi phone
Flipkart has been told to pay ₹38,990 to a customer after selling her what was supposed to be a new Xiaomi 11 Lite NE but turned out to be a used phone.
Shinju K. bought the device in March, only to discover at a service center that its warranty started eight months before she got it, which was pretty frustrating for anyone expecting something brand new.
Consumer commission rejects Flipkart's intermediary claim
The consumer commission found Flipkart responsible and dismissed its claim of just being an intermediary.
Shinju backed up her complaint with nine documents, while Flipkart couldn't provide any defense.
Now, Flipkart must refund the phone's price and pay extra for mental stress and legal costs.
If it doesn't pay within 30 days, interest at 12% per year applies from the date of the order until it's settled.