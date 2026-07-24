Flipkart partners with India Post to use 160,000 post offices
Business
Flipkart just announced a partnership with India Post, tapping into its massive network of over 160,000 post offices.
This move is set to boost Flipkart's deliveries, especially in smaller towns and rural areas that usually get left out.
As Flipkart put it, "Department of Posts will provide last-mile delivery services for Flipkart shipments across India."
Flipkart prepaid cash-on-delivery with OTP tracking
Thanks to this tie-up, you'll see options like prepaid and cash-on-delivery parcels, plus handy features like OTP-based delivery and real-time tracking, even if you're ordering from a remote spot.
This deal follows a similar one between Amazon and India Post last year, showing just how important India Post has become for getting your online orders delivered everywhere.