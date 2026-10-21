Flipkart promotes Renuka Singaram to SVP in leadership shuffle

Singaram's new role is all about helping Flipkart compete with Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart in the quick commerce space: think super-fast deliveries for everyday stuff.

The company just posted an 18% jump in revenue this year, but also saw a slight narrowing in losses.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 former employees are asking parent Walmart and the company's board for fairer access to employee stock option (ESOP) liquidity programs and an extension of the post-exit exercise window for vested options as leadership changes continue.