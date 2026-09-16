Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale starts October 9: Check deals
What's the story
Flipkart has announced the dates for its highly-anticipated Big Billion Days sale 2026. The mega shopping event will kick off on October 9, with early access for Flipkart Plus, Flipkart Black, and Flipkart Credit Card members starting a day earlier on October 8. A dedicated microsite for the sale is already live in India, showcasing bank discounts and special deals that shoppers can expect during this period.
Additional benefits
'Price crash,' 'Brand hours,' and 'Rush hours' events expected
During the Big Billion Days 2026 sale, Super.money by Flipkart will provide a 10% cashback on the first transaction. Customers can also pay via UPI and other payment gateways.
The sale will feature several events such as "Price Crash," "BBD Specials," "Tick Tock Deals," "Brand Hours," "Double Discount," and "Rush Hours."
The e-commerce giant has also announced an instant discount of up to 10% on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards during the event.
Expected offerings
Sale to feature electronics and appliances
While specific deals are yet to be revealed, the Big Billion Days 2026 sale is likely to feature a wide range of electronics at competitive prices.
This includes smartphones, PCs, laptops, TWS earbuds, washing machines, smart home appliances, refrigerators and smartwatches.
The event will also see participation from brands like Acer, Haier, JBL, and TCL.