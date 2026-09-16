Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale starts October 9: Check deals

During the Big Billion Days 2026 sale, Super.money by Flipkart will provide a 10% cashback on the first transaction. Customers can also pay via UPI and other payment gateways.

The sale will feature several events such as "Price Crash," "BBD Specials," "Tick Tock Deals," "Brand Hours," "Double Discount," and "Rush Hours."

The e-commerce giant has also announced an instant discount of up to 10% on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards during the event.