Flipkart now testing 'Eat In' food delivery service in Bengaluru

Flipkart's entry into the food delivery space comes as the sector witnesses a new wave of competition.

Companies like Rapido, Swiggy, and Zomato are trying out different strategies to expand their reach and attract price-sensitive customers.

Rapido's Ownly, which operates on a zero-commission model, recently crossed 50,000 daily food delivery orders in Bengaluru, about 10% of the city's estimated daily orders.