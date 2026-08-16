'Self-serving, disgusting': Why Flipkart's 'Freedom Sale' ad is facing backlash
What's the story
E-commerce giant Flipkart is facing severe criticism over its latest advertisement for the "Freedom Sale." The ad, which appeared in a newspaper, has been termed as "self-serving, disgusting, and insensitive" by many. It mimics traditional Indian obituary pages with the headline "WE AREN'T SAD AT ALL," featuring photos and notices of living people described as alive and well.
Call to action
Shobhaa De leads the charge against Flipkart
Journalist Shobhaa De highlighted the controversial ad on social media and urged consumers to boycott Flipkart.
She criticized the advertisement as, "The most self-serving, disgusting and insensitive ad! How dare you, @Flipkart. Shame on you!!"
Along with a picture of the ad, she added, "Hope your 'sale' flops and consumers boycott you!"
Public response
Mixed reactions on social media
The public reaction to Flipkart's ad has been mixed.
While some users have criticized it for being awkward or attention-seeking dark humor, others have defended it as a creative play on the pressure to end sales.
One user said, "It grabs attention, the images are AI, it's not very funny, I agree, but what's the harm? Who is it insensitive to?"
Ongoing backlash
'Very bad analogy'
Despite some defense, many netizens have expressed outrage over the "very bad analogy" used by Flipkart in its promotion.
One user questioned, "While promoting freedom sale, Flipkart is giving customers the option to seek freedom from them. Imagine if the owner passes away, will the company make a similar post on him with a freedom sale?"
Demand for action
Calls for apology from Flipkart
The backlash against Flipkart's ad has also resulted in calls for an apology from the company and accountability from the ad agency behind it.
One user said, "Shameful. Absolutely disgraceful and in extremely poor taste. Flipkart must apologize, and the ad agency responsible should be shown the door. It's time to flip the cart."
Another user added, "This repulsive ad needs to be taken down immediately with a sincere apology by Flipkart."