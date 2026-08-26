Flipkart Minutes overtakes Instamart's dark-store count in top 10 cities

Flipkart launched Minutes in August 2024, entering a market already dominated by Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart.

Since then, it has rapidly expanded its fulfillment footprint across metros and smaller cities.

In June 2026, the company announced that Minutes had crossed 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers across over 130 cities and more than 8,000 pincodes.

The dark-store count is a measure of each company's footprint rather than a direct indicator of market position.