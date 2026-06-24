Flipkart has expanded its Minutes service to over 130 cities and 8,000 postal codes

How Flipkart is expanding its quick-commerce push in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:13 pm Jun 24, 202612:13 pm

What's the story

Walmart-backed Flipkart has announced that its quick-commerce service, Flipkart Minutes, has established a network of 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers in less than two years. These are small warehouses strategically located for rapid deliveries. The company plans to expand this network to 1,500 by the end of 2026. This aggressive expansion comes as Amazon also ramps up its fast-delivery business in India.