How Flipkart is expanding its quick-commerce push in India
What's the story
Walmart-backed Flipkart has announced that its quick-commerce service, Flipkart Minutes, has established a network of 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers in less than two years. These are small warehouses strategically located for rapid deliveries. The company plans to expand this network to 1,500 by the end of 2026. This aggressive expansion comes as Amazon also ramps up its fast-delivery business in India.
Market position
Flipkart could become India's 2nd-largest quick-commerce network
According to a recent note by Jefferies, based on current store counts and announced expansion plans, Flipkart could become India's second-largest quick-commerce network by micro-fulfillment center count. The company would be behind Blinkit, which operates 2,243 such centers. Other rivals like Zepto and Swiggy Instamart are also expanding their networks in this competitive market.
Changing trends
Rapid growth in new categories
Kunal Gupta, head of Flipkart Minutes, told TechCrunch that demand on the platform is increasingly coming from categories like electronics, beauty and personal care products. This is a departure from the initial focus on groceries. The company has seen orders on the platform grow by about 400% year-on-year with customer retention increasing by 20% YoY.
Expansion strategy
Expansion into smaller cities
Flipkart has expanded its Minutes service to over 130 cities and 8,000 postal codes. The company said growth is coming from smaller cities beyond India's largest metros. These markets saw over 4,000% growth from a year earlier, aided by expansion into 90 new cities. Gupta cited Patna, Guwahati and Siliguri as examples of where new stores are ramping up faster than expected.