ESOP crisis: Flipkart's former executives seek 'fair treatment' from Walmart

The ex-employees, who received their options between 2008 and 2016, have held some of them for over a decade.

They want Walmart to give eligible former employees the same liquidity opportunity given to current ones in the past.

The letter was sent a day after Moneycontrol reported on declining morale among Flipkart employees amid uncertainty around the company's IPO plans, and growing contrast with peers such as Snapdeal, Meesho, Groww, and Swiggy.