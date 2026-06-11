Flipkart shakes up leadership to supercharge AI and tech

Flipkart names 6 AI-focused hires

New faces like Mohan Palisetti (vice president of engineering), Vinay Vaidya (senior vice president for supply), Sumit Laad (vice president of product), Nitesh Lohiya (vice president of supply), Nitesh Jain (distinguished architect), and Goda Ramkumar (vice president of data science) are set to drive Flipkart's AI push.

With fierce competition from Amazon and Reliance, and a possible India stock listing on the horizon, these fresh minds are here to help Flipkart stay ahead.