Flipkart shakes up leadership to supercharge AI and tech
Flipkart is shaking up its leadership team, bringing in top talent from Coupang, Swiggy, Razorpay, Tata Digital, and Mastercard.
The goal? To supercharge their AI and tech game across engineering, product development, supply chain, and data science, making shopping smarter and smoother for everyone.
Flipkart names 6 AI-focused hires
New faces like Mohan Palisetti (vice president of engineering), Vinay Vaidya (senior vice president for supply), Sumit Laad (vice president of product), Nitesh Lohiya (vice president of supply), Nitesh Jain (distinguished architect), and Goda Ramkumar (vice president of data science) are set to drive Flipkart's AI push.
With fierce competition from Amazon and Reliance, and a possible India stock listing on the horizon, these fresh minds are here to help Flipkart stay ahead.