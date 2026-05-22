Flipkart teams up with India Post to speed deliveries nationwide

India Post will now handle both prepaid and cash-on-delivery parcels for Flipkart, plus offer handy features like OTP authentication and real-time tracking. The goal is quicker deliveries, better tech integration, and stronger logistics, so your online orders show up reliably, wherever you are.

Flipkart Minutes deliver under 13 minutes

Flipkart has been getting a lot of praise lately for its speedy services like Flipkart Minutes, which can deliver parcels in under 13 minutes.

With over 800 micro-fulfillment centers already running and plans to expand to 1,200 dark stores soon, they're clearly stepping up their game against rivals like Zepto and Blinkit.