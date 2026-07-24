Flipkart to launch food delivery service in coming weeks

Krishnamurthy said the company will first test its value proposition with customers, get their feedback, and refine the offering.

This phased approach is similar to what Flipkart did with its quick commerce business, Flipkart Minutes.

The new food delivery service will be available through a separate app as well as within the main Flipkart app.

However, details about the name of this service and its first city of operation are still under wraps.