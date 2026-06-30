Flipkart unveils 3rd SuperCoins version with Uber and Marriott Bonvoy

Flipkart aims for profitability by 2026-27

Now, Plus Premium members can earn up to 4% back in SuperCoins on purchases of ₹10,000 and above, and the company treats expiry as a defect and aims to limit issuance so customers trust the currency's value.

Flipkart wants its rewards to feel useful in everyday life (not just online shopping), setting it apart from Amazon's Diamonds or Tata NeuCoins.

The company is aiming for profitability by 2026-27 as it gears up for a public listing, reporting strong revenue growth and tighter cost control in fiscal year 2024-25.