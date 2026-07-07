Flipkart valuation $38.2B after ESOP price rise to ₹713.4

Flipkart employees can sell vested shares

The higher buyback price comes after Flipkart shifted its headquarters from Singapore to India, which changed how employee stock options turn into shares here.

The $50 million buyback program rolled out in two parts, starting last year, and the second half only kicked in after certain targets were met.

Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy let employees know on July six that those milestones were hit, so eligible team members can finally sell some of their vested shares.

All this is happening while Flipkart is holding off on IPO plans and isn't looking for new private funding right now.