Flipkart valuation tops $38B in latest ESOP buyback

Valuation increase

Buyback price per option

During the first tranche in July 2025, Flipkart had set the buyback price at $174.32 (over ₹14,000) per option. In the second tranche, it was priced at ₹713.4 per option. However, a direct comparison with this year's payout would be inaccurate as the company has shifted its domicile from Singapore to India since then. After redomicile, employee stock options were converted into shares of the India-incorporated entity, changing per-option economics.