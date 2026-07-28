Flipkart's Ekart launches nationwide franchise network for MSMEs D2C FMCG
Ekart, Flipkart's logistics wing, just rolled out a nationwide network to help businesses ship and deliver across India.
This move is especially geared toward MSMEs, D2C brands, and FMCG companies.
Ekart's new franchise model already has over 300 outlets in big cities like Mumbai and Delhi, and they're aiming for more than 1,000 outlets by the end of 2026.
Ekart offers small firms 1 million+ warehousing
With Ekart's franchise setup, small businesses can tap into a huge delivery system without building their own.
There's also over 1 million square feet of warehousing space and tech perks like real-time tracking and AI-powered address fixes, making order fulfillment smoother than ever.
Ekart runs 14,000+ trucks daily
Ekart runs more than 14,000 trucks daily across more than 15,000 PIN codes to speed up deliveries by keeping inventory closer to customers.
Chief Business Officer Mani Bhushan summed it up: "Over the past few years, thousands of retail, MSME, D2C and global brands have trusted Ekart's logistics network and technology to reliably scale their businesses across India. Building on that experience, we are now expanding access to our network through our franchise model and dedicated end-to-end fulfillment capabilities."